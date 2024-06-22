Hillsborough County crash leads to drug arrest

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A car crash on State Road 618 on Friday evening led to a drug arrest, according to an affidavit.

At 7:48 p.m., the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a report of a wrong-way driver in the westbound lanes and located a blue Honda Civic sitting on the inside shoulder.

8 first responders hospitalized after hazmat situation in Florida; suspect arrested

When the trooper approached the driver, Hector Daniel Santillan Jr., 38, told officials his vehicle hydroplaned, causing him to lose control and strike a plastic pole on the inside shoulder.

The officer contacted the Tampa Bay Regional Communications Center, who confirmed the car had actually crashed and wasn’t driving the wrong way. However, after running Santillan’s license, the trooper discovered he was on probation for selling and distributing marijuana in Hillsborough County.

The trooper then searched Santillan’s vehicle, locating marijuana in a Nike backpack, edibles containing cannabis, and several containers of drug paraphernalia with pipes, jars, a scale, and plastic baggies.

Credit: Florida Highway Patrol

Santillan was arrested for violating probation, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of more than 20 grams of cannabis, and possession of cannabis with the intent to sell.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.