Hillsborough commissioners come together on half-penny sales tax

The next version of Hillsborough’s half-penny sales tax to pay for projects countywide is one step closer to being on the November ballot for voters to decide.

The Hillsborough County Commission voted earlier this month on a referendum asking residents if they want to renew the soon-to-sunset 30-year Community Investment Tax, which paid for Raymond James Stadium in the 1990s and billions in projects from fire stations to roads.

In a bipartisan compromise, commissioners had decided that the next version of the tax would last 15 years ― with Democrats wanting it longer and Republicans shorter. Schools, which plan to have their own property tax referendum on the ballot, should get only 5% of the tax revenue instead of the 25% it has been receiving, the board voted.

After discussion at a public hearing Wednesday, the decision was the same: 15 years, 5% for schools.

“I think that with 15 years, we will be able to make some real strides,” said Commissioner Harry Cohen, who had favored a longer duration and more for schools, and who noted the board’s spirit of compromise.

Commissioners talked about specific possibilities including requiring schools to use the tax revenues only for new buildings, and making sure the money could not be used to fund future professional sports facilities.

But those subjects, which county legal staff advised would require another public hearing, were tabled for now.

One detail did get settled: Commissioners voted 6-1 that 30% of the projects funded by the tax must be pay-as-you-go, and the county can borrow against 70 percent.

Fifteen local residents spoke, some advocating that schools get nothing and others asking for full restoration of that funding.

“There’s a very old expression: If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” said former State Rep. Ed Narain, who served one term in the House representing Tampa as a Democrat. Activist Joe Robison predicted that without 15 or 20% for schools, “the tax will not pass.”

Some talked of its importance to the county’s future: “Please be thoughtful about it and try to get as much as you can for as long a you can,” Kyle Burd told the board. Others accused commissioners of rushing the renewal, since the tax doesn’t doesn’t expire until 2026.

Commissioner Pat Kemp said she was willing to “significantly compromise,” but ultimately 5% for schools was “grossly inadequate.” She was a no-vote Wednesday along with Chairperson Ken Hagan.

Gwen Myers, who at the last hearing proposed a 20-year tax with 10% for schools and voted no then, was a yes Wednesday. Myers said she wanted to show the public the board is “of one accord” and not prone to flip-flop.

May 1 will be the last regular board meeting for commissioners to take action, according to a county timeline.