Tampa teen arrested in 2022 Brandon homicide

A Tampa teen faces a murder charge for his role in a 2022 robbery-turned-homicide at a Brandon apartment complex, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday.

Deputies arrested Tony Shepard Jr., 16, Tuesday after detectives obtained a search warrant for his Tampa home and said they seized drugs, guns and money.

Shepard is the fourth and final suspect arrested in a homicide that occurred on Nov. 23, 2022, which prosecutors said was part of a failed robbery attempt during a drug deal. It ended in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy.

Deputies responded about 8:20 that evening to multiple calls about a shooting near the Lakewood Place apartment complex, 1701 Lake Chapman Drive. The complex is off Lakewood Drive, just north of West Brandon Boulevard.

Deputies arrived to find Stevie Chisholm III in the driver’s seat of a vehicle that had crashed into a tree, a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrest report states. He had been shot in the neck and died from the injury.

Chisholm was enrolled at Armwood High School and worked at a Papa Johns in Brandon, according to his obituary. Family members did not immediately respond to calls and text messages from a Tampa Bay Times reporter.

Last year, three other Hillsborough teens were indicted in connection with the shooting: Jamerius Bennefield, 17, Jyi’Keem Henry, 16, and Demitrus Bailey, 17. Shepard was identified as their driver, according to the sheriff’s office.

In addition to first-degree murder, Shepard faces charges of being a minor in possession of a firearm, grand theft firearm, armed possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and carrying a concealed firearm.

“This investigation highlights the relentless efforts of our detectives to ensure that victims and their families receive justice, no matter how long it takes,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a news release. “Our thoughts are with the victim’s loved ones. It is our hope this helps bring them closure, knowing that justice will be served.”