Hillsboro student wins state Poetry Out Loud competition

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A senior from Hillsboro’s St. Stephen’s Academy has been named Oregon’s 2024 Poetry Out Loud champion.

Katie Lineburg received the top score at Saturday’s contest, organized by the Oregon Arts Commission in collaboration with the National Endowment for the Arts.

“Katie exuded a confidence beyond her years,” said Dr. S. Renee Mitchell, who served as one of the State Contest judges. “As soon as she stepped on stage, her presence was magnetic. She had just the right mix of interpretation and emotional expression that made you want to lean in and pay attention. She didn’t just interpret the poets’ words; she embodied them with a skill beyond her years of creative expression.”

Lineburg memorized and performed “The Pulley” by George Herbert and “Beginning” by James Wright. She says she loves poetry because “it allows her to connect with people and express emotions in a deeper way.”

She even has a message for students who are finding their passion.

“Maybe their teachers are encouraging them to do something they don’t want to. Whether it’s poetry or choir or it’s a certain assignment, something they don’t feel like is their thing, try it out,” Lineburg suggested. “Because your teachers have a lot of wisdom and you might find a passion that you didn’t even know that you had.”

She will now represent Oregon at the national Poetry Out Loud competition in Washington D.C. in April.

Brooklyn Carr Heuer, a West Linn High School sophomore, was named runner-up. She would be invited to represent Oregon in the national competition should Lineburg be unable to attend.

