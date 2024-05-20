Hillsboro man facing 252 counts for burglary, stealing in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS – A Hillsboro man is facing a 252-count indictment for property crimes committed in St. Louis City.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s probable cause statement, the crimes occurred between August 2023 and March 2024.

Police claim Gage Luttman, 36, broke into dozens of businesses, basements, garages, and storage units and stole thousands of dollars in tools, firearms, electronics, musical instruments, jewelry, and other assorted property.

Police claim Luttman used stolen vehicles to commit the break-ins.

Surveillance video from numerous crime scenes and Luttman’s own home shows him with many of the reported stolen items.

After obtaining a search warrant, police recovered some of the stolen property and took Luttman into custody.

Police claim that after Luttman’s arrest, storage unit and garage unit burglaries plummeted in the city’s Second District.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Luttman with four counts of first-degree burglary, 92 counts of second-degree burglary, three counts of first-degree property damage, 82 counts of second-degree property damage, one count of stealing – $25,000 or more, 35 counts of stealing – $750 or more, 14 counts of stealing a firearm or explosive, 11 counts of stealing, three counts of stealing a motor vehicle, five counts of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, one count of fourth-degree assault, and one count of resisting arrest.

