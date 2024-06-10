Hillcrest man faces assault charge for injuring Ramapo cops while drunk, police say

HILLCREST — A 44-year-old man faces a felony assault charge after Ramapo police officers were injured trying to arrest him, including one officer who suffered a shoulder separation, police said.

Officers confronted Ovidio Aguilar-Oliva outside a Helen Court house at 4:52 a.m. Friday after police received calls about a man yelling and breaking glass, police said in a news release.

When the officers arrived they found Aguilar-Oliva, as well as the front door kicked in and a side window smashed, police said. The officers concluded that Aguilar-Oliva appeared to be intoxicated and was bleeding from a small cut suffered while attempting to enter the house.

Police learned that Aguilar-Oliva stayed at the home and was too intoxicated to unlock the door, so he attempted to enter by smashing the door and window, the release stated. His actions scared the other residents and numerous neighbors who called police.

When the officers approached him to investigate, Aguilar-Oliva began to fight them off, police said. Two officers suffered injuries, including one with a dislocated shoulder. They were evaluated at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern.

Police charged Aguilar-Oliva with felony counts of second-degree assault and third-degree criminal mischief. He also faces misdemeanor counts of second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest.

A Ramapo justice set Aguilar-Oliva's bail at $50,000. He's being held in the county jail in New City pending prosecution and court appearances.

Steve Lieberman covers government, breaking news, courts, police, and investigations. Reach him at slieberm@lohud.com Twitter: @lohudlegal

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Drunk Hillcrest NY man faces assault count for injuring cops: police