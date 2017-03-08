Is Hillary Showing Support for a Day Without a Woman?

Hillary Clinton spoke on overcoming obstacles and supporting other women on Tuesday afternoon at the 2017 Girls Inc. New York luncheon in New York City. She was on hand to accept the 2017 Champion for Girls Award from the organization. For the speaking engagement, the former secretary of state wore a red pantsuit, which many associated with Clinton’s support of International Women’s Day 2017. The organizers behind January’s Women’s March proposed participants wear the color to symbolize “revolutionary love and sacrifice,” in addition to the “energy and action associated with our will to survive.” Like white, a shade worn by suffragettes (and Clinton and her supporters throughout her campaign), red also has a long history as the color adopted by labor movements worldwide.