Hillary Clinton Won't Rule Out Questioning The Legitimacy Of Donald Trump's Election

Hillary Clinton opened the door to possibly questioning whether Donald Trump was legitimately elected president, depending on the outcome of investigations into Russia’s role in the 2016 campaign.

The former Democratic presidential nominee made her comments in an interview with “Fresh Air” host Terry Gross on Monday:

I want to get back to the question: Would you completely rule out questioning the legitimacy of this election if we learn that the Russian interference in the election is even deeper than we know now? No. I would not. I would say — You’re not going to rule it out. No, I wouldn’t rule it out.

Clinton acknowledged, however, that there really aren’t solid means to challenge the results.

“Basically I don’t believe there are,” she added. “There are scholars, academics, who have arguments that it would be, but I don’t think they’re on strong ground. But people are making those arguments. I just don’t think we have a mechanism.”

Clinton’s comments are significant since immediately after the election she urged her supporters to accept the results.

“I still believe in America, and I always will. And if you do, then we must accept this result and then look to the future,” she said in her concession speech. “Donald Trump is going to be our president. We owe him an open mind and the chance to lead. Our constitutional democracy enshrines the peaceful transfer of power, and we don’t just respect that, we cherish it.”

In January, Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) said he did not view Trump as a “legitimate” president.

“I don’t see this president-elect as a legitimate president,” Lewis said. “I think the Russians participated in helping this man get elected, and they have destroyed the candidacy of Hillary Clinton.”

Trump, incensed at the slight, took to Twitter and insulted the civil rights icon.

Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017

mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk - no action or results. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017