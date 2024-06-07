Hillary Clinton is ‘waiting in line’ for that nomination: Vivek Ramaswamy
Former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy goes over what to expect from the upcoming debate between former President Trump and President Biden on ‘Hannity.’
Former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy goes over what to expect from the upcoming debate between former President Trump and President Biden on ‘Hannity.’
The U.S. Supreme Court will be issuing decisions in a number of high-stakes cases concerning hot-button issues like abortion, gun access and former president Trump's criminal cases. Here's a guide to some of the major cases the justices will rule on in the coming weeks.
Ramaswamy disclosed a 7.7% stake in the company and will push for changes, according to an SEC filing.
Donald Trump's campaign announced Tuesday that it would now accept donations in crypto, the latest move by candidates on the 2024 campaign trail to embrace the digital coins and votes of crypto enthusiasts.
Here’s what will be different this time — and why it matters.
Get caught up on this morning’s news: The Trump-Biden debates, the ‘Young Sheldon’ series finale and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Slightly more Americans think former President Trump should get a prison sentence (43%) than think he should not (40%).
Former Autonomy chief executive Mike Lynch issued a statement Thursday following his acquittal of criminal charges, ending a 13-year legal battle with Hewlett-Packard that became one of Silicon Valley’s biggest fraud cases. My deepest thanks go to my legal team for their tireless work on my behalf.
Another employment report buffeted Biden's jobs record. What remains to be seen is if voters give him credit.
Investor demand has been so strong for shares of hot HR startup Rippling – over $2 billion worth of term sheets, it says – that it is allowing former employees to also participate in its giant, tender offer sale, the company told TechCrunch. A small group of ex employees has been trying to get the company to alter this policy, TechCrunch has learned, but so far, to no avail. Rippling has also told employees who have previously sold shares, particularly if those sales were outside its previous tender offer, that they would not be authorized to sell as many shares this time around.
UFO 50, the latest project from Spelunky studio Mossmouth, is due to hit Steam on September 18, about six years after it was originally expected to launch.
Thompson was drafted in the fifth round in 2023 out of Stephen F. Austin.
Cookbook author and food influencer Molly Baz says she feels empowered to be the face of pregnancy for Special K cereal.
The new X3 borrows heavily from the funky XM SUV, getting a more muscular look with a wild front-end design.
Donald Trump traveled to Silicon Valley Thursday night and raised a reported $12 million from tech executives, a notable foray into a long-time Democratic stronghold.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first running back rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The headline jobs number came in hotter than expected, highlighting the Fed's difficulty in determining when to cut interest rates.
The fight was originally scheduled for July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Investors are looking to the monthly jobs report for signs of labor market cooldown pivotal to the odds for a rate cut.
In this episode, Cherlynn and Devindra dive into everything they expect at WWDC 2024.
The last votes of this year's primary will be cast on June 8, when Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands hold their caucuses.