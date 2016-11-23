Hillary Clinton Urged To Demand Recount In 3 States

A group of computer scientists and election attorneys are urging Democrat Hillary Clinton to call for a recount in three swing states where President-elect Donald Trump won, New York Magazine reported Tuesday.

The group, which includes voting-rights attorney John Bonifaz and J. Alex Halderman, the director of the University of Michigan Center for Computer Security and Society, said they had found evidence indicating the results in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan may have been manipulated or hacked. The group has not gone on record with their findings yet and is lobbying in private for Clinton to demand a recount.

The findings do not prove that the results in the three states were hacked or manipulated but the group said it believes the evidence merits a recount. The activists held a conference call with Clinton campaign Chairman John Podesta and campaign General Counsel Marc Elias last week to inform them of the findings, urging them to take action, the report said.

The findings indicated that in Wisconsin, Clinton won 7 percent fewer votes in counties that used electronic-voting machines when compared to those that used optical scanners and paper ballots. Statistical analysis showed that the Democrat may have been denied of nearly 30,000 votes. Clinton lost the state to Trump by 27,000 votes.

Currently, Trump has 290 Electoral College votes and Clinton 232. Michigan’s 16 votes haven’t been allocated yet as the race there is still too close to call. In order for Clinton to win the electoral college votes, the results in both Wisconsin and Pennsylvania must be overturned and the former secretary of state will also have to win Michigan’s 16 votes.

At least six Electoral College voters have reportedly said they will not be voting for Trump in spite of the real estate mogul winning their states.

Deadlines for filing for a recount are fast approaching too. In Wisconsin, the deadline for filing for a recount is Friday. The deadline in Pennsylvania is Monday and in Michigan, it’s next Wednesday. The Clinton campaign is yet to comment on the matter.

While she lost in the Electoral College, Clinton secured 1.75 million more popular votes than Trump. As of Tuesday morning, Clinton had tallied 63,757,077 votes to Trump’s 62,004,178. Clinton has 48 percent support nationwide while Trump is at 46.7 percent.

