Hillary Clinton tweets an empowering message to young girls everywhere

Hillary Clinton has an unwavering belief that young women have the power to change the world.

On Wednesday afternoon, the former Democratic presidential candidate, who has inspired young girls with her messages of hope and empowerment throughout the years, was moved by the adorable feminist photo that's been circulating on Twitter.

The tweet is from the friend of a fourth grade teacher, one who clearly has some badass students determined to make a difference in her class. The friend shared a photograph of a tiny note found under a students' desk, written on a torn piece of paper in pencil.

It reads: "Do you want to join a club for female empowerment. We are the leaders."

My fourth grade teacher friend found this under one of her students' desks. <3 <3 <3 pic.twitter.com/7NSxIa6ujn — Elly (@SMLXist) March 6, 2017

Now please just sit back for a moment and stare at this note. If that isn't enough to propel you out into the world to stand up for what you believe in, I don't know what is.

Filled with pride, Clinton shared the tweet—using a hashtag and emoji and all (👏 👏 👏 )—along with touching message to celebrate International Women's Day.

On a day when women are both protesting and celebrating, Clinton said she's thinking about the young girl who wrote this note and "all the others like her out there."

Clinton's tweet follows a moving speech she delivered during a charity luncheon for the nonprofit Girls Inc. in New York City on Tuesday. There, Clinton reiterated the importance of women's rights, along with the struggles that girls and young women face today.

One thing's for sure, this fourth grader is on her way to shattering the glass ceiling.