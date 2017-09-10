Hillary Clinton: Trump inaugural speech was 'cry from the white nationalist gut'

Speaking in her first televised interview since her stunning defeat in the election in November, Clinton says she was ‘gobsmacked’ by Donald Trump’s win

Hillary Clinton on Sunday called Donald Trump’s inaugural speech as president “a cry from the white nationalist gut”.

Clinton was speaking in her first televised interview since her stunning defeat in the election in November, two days ahead of the publication of What Happened, her book about her defeat.

Sitting onstage as Trump was sworn in on 20 January was “an out-of-body experience”, Clinton said, recalling that she attended in the hope of presenting a unified front following an ugly and bitter campaign.

“I’m a former first lady, and former presidents and first ladies show up,” she told CBS This Morning. “It’s part of the demonstration of the continuity of our government. And so there I was, on the platform, you know, feeling like an out-of-body experience. And then his speech, which was a cry from the white nationalist gut…”

Trump’s dark-hued oration famously focused on a vision of “American carnage”, a supposed crime-riddled post-industrial dystopia the new president said only he could fix.

Clinton continued: “What an opportunity [Trump had] to say, ‘OK, I’m proud of my supporters, but I’m the president of all Americans.’ That’s not what we heard at all.”

In the wide-ranging interview, Clinton addressed everything from her missteps as a candidate to the shock of realizing that she would not become the first female president. She was perhaps most candid in her assessment of Trump’s appeal to “millions of white people”, in opposition to the changing demographics of America.

“He was quite successful in referencing a nostalgia that would give hope, comfort, settle grievances, for millions of people who were upset about gains that were made by others,” Clinton said.

During the campaign, in a moment widely criticized and weaponised by the Trump campaign, Clinton memorably referred to half of Trump’s supporters as a “basket of deplorables”. She expressed regret at the time. On Sunday, Clinton was unapologetic for the context of her remarks and said Trump’s base was “already energized” by his divisive rhetoric before her words became public.

“I thought Trump was behaving in a deplorable manner,” she said. “I thought a lot of his appeals to voters were deplorable.

She cited the leaked 2005 Access Hollywood tape in which the former reality TV star bragged about groping and kissing women without their consent.

“There were a large number of people who didn’t care,” Clinton said. “It did not matter to them.”

When CBS interviewer Jane Pauley suggested Clinton had offended those who did not “personally feel deplorable”, Clinton disagreed emphatically.

“I don’t buy that,” she said. “I don’t buy that. I’m sorry I gave him a political gift of any kind.”

Published excerpts of Clinton’s memoir have suggested a deeply personal take on a campaign nearly everyone predicted she could not lose. Clinton said on Sunday she was among those who never envisioned a Trump victory.

“I had not drafted a concession speech,” she said. “I’d been working on a victory speech. I just felt this enormous letdown, just kind of loss of feeling and direction and sadness … It was a very hard transition.

“I really struggled. I couldn’t feel, I couldn’t think. I was just gobsmacked, wiped out.”

In the book, Clinton addresses the many factors that led to her defeat. There is a section blasting the Vermont senator Bernie Sanders, her rival in the Democratic primaries, for inflicting “lasting damage” on her campaign, and there is regret for not hitting back more forcefully against James Comey, the then FBI director who caused a frenzy 11 days before the election with a letter suggesting a new inquiry into Clinton’s use of personal email.