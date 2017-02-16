    Hillary Clinton Takes Selfies With Supporters, Gets Standing Ovation as She Attends Broadway Show

    Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton made a rare public appearance while taking in a Broadway show Thursday night, much to the delight of her fans who gave her an enthusiastic welcome.

    The former first lady and secretary of state sported a new haircut as she went to see a performance of Sunset Boulevard in New York City. Glenn Close is currently starring in the Broadway revival.

    As she sat in the orchestra section, theatergoers around Clinton snapped selfies with her and at the top of the performance she received a standing ovation as if she was starring in the play.

    Following the performance, she posed for photos with the cast and crew backstage.

