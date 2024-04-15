Hillary Clinton Sums Up Arizona Abortion Ban With 1 Scathing Word

During an appearance Monday on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Arizona’s recent decision to revert to an 1864 law banning all forms of abortion is “horrifying.”

“I feared it would happen, but I hoped it wouldn’t happen,” Clinton said of the statute, which allows no exceptions for a pregnant patient’s health.

“Now, here we are in the middle of this very difficult period for women... who cannot get the care that they need,” she went on, pointing to the 21 states that have outlawed abortion after 18 weeks, or have banned it outright, since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade in 2022.

Clinton’s concerns didn’t stop there.

“There’s another element to it, which I find so troubling,” she told Clarkson, saying that the law’s lack of exceptions for rape or incest reflects “a kind of cruelty.”

Clarkson held back tears as she told Clinton how “insane” the legislation sounds to her.

The pop star turned the topic to voting, asking Clinton how to engage citizens who feel “exhausted” and “powerless” by the state of politics.

“I want to vote in a way that’s going to make life better for the maximum number of people,” said the former first lady and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee. “Whatever you care about, voting is your superpower.”

Watch the full clip of Clinton and Clarkson here:

