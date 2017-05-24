Hillary Clinton Slams Trump’s 'Unimaginable' Budget Proposal

The former Democratic presidential nominee expressed disappointment Tuesday over President Donald Trump's proposal in a keynote address after being honored in New York City by the Children’s Health Fund.

Democrat Hillary Clinton on Tuesday slammed President Donald Trump for his budget proposal and said it shows an “unimaginable level of cruelty” for millions of Americans, the Washington Times reported Wednesday.

The former Democratic presidential nominee expressed disappointment over the president’s proposal in a keynote address after she was honored in New York City by Children’s Health Fund, a non-profit organization providing healthcare to poor children.

Read: 6 Of The Most Surprising Cuts And Proposals In Trump's Budget, Including Cancer Research Funding Cuts

“This administration and Republicans in Congress are mounting an onslaught against the needs of children and people with disabilities, women, and seniors,” Clinton said referring to the budget, the report said.

“Poverty is neither a crime nor a character flaw. Stigmatize those who let people die, not those who struggle to live,” Clinton said, referring to the 70-year-old Republican president, the Hill reported.

She also said the budget showed a “lack of imagination and disdain for the struggles of millions of Americans, including millions of children.”

“It hurts the well-being of children. It’s time to send a resounding message that we will not stand for this attack on the most vulnerable among us,” she said adding, “None of us can remain silent in the face of these attacks.”

In late March, Clinton had also criticized Trump’s initial budget proposal. “This administration’s proposed cuts to international health, development, and diplomacy would be a blow to women and children and a grave mistake to our country,” she said at the time.

Trump’s budget proposal calls for a rollback of programs for the poor, especially children. His plan would penalize the poor by cutting food aid to large families, Agriculture department officials said, the Washington Post reported.

The report also stated the measure is a part of the administration’s plan to cut Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), by $193 billion over a period of 10 years. If it comes into effect, the plan would cut down the number of people who rely on the SNAP program, which is approximately 44 million residents.

Moreover, the administration was planning to cut down SNAP benefits for the low-income groups as well, Deputy Agriculture Secretary Michael Young said, according to the report. “The administration’s plan would cap the maximum monthly benefits for all families at the current threshold for a family of six,” Young said.

The Trump administration’s proposed cuts were ridiculed by several anti-hunger activists. Earlier this month, the 69-year-old Clinton launched a new political organization in a bid to push back against the president. She took to Twitter to announce the launch of “Onward Together”.

"This year hasn't been what I envisioned, but I know what I'm still fighting for: a kinder, big-hearted, inclusive America. Onward!" Clinton tweeted.

Related Articles