Hillary Clinton: ‘If Republicans pass this bill, they’re the death party’

Hillary Clinton didn’t mince words Friday when it came to the Senate Republicans’ newly unveiled health care legislation.

“Forget death panels. If Republicans pass this bill, they’re the death party,” the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate tweeted.

Clinton linked to a story from the liberal think tank Center for American Progress that claimed that the GOP bill would result in thousands of more health-related deaths if enacted.

That claim is based on projections that fewer people will be able to afford insurance under the bill’s provisions. The legislation phases out the 2010 Affordable Care Act’s Medicaid expansion, which greatly expanded insurance coverage, funded in part through tax increases the GOP bill repeals. According to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office’s evaluation of the similar House bill, 23 million fewer people would be insured in 10 years than under current law. The CBO report on the Senate bill is expected next week.

In recent days, Clinton has repeatedly railed against Republican efforts to undermine the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. Earlier Friday, she also touted former President Barack Obama’s lengthy statement urging the public to fight the GOP bill.

.@BarackObama is right.

This is a critical moment about choosing people over politics.

Speak out against this bill.https://t.co/mApxdKASlC — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 23, 2017





She has also sought to link the legislation directly to the Republican foe she unsuccessfully battled last year.

“If you’re waiting for the right moment to call your senator about Trumpcare, the moment is now,” Clinton wrote Thursday. “Don’t wait until it’s too late.”

Her Friday afternoon message focusing on the Senate bill’s Medicaid cuts echoed Sen. Bernie Sanders, her Democratic rival from last year.

“If you throw 23 million people off of health insurance, if you cut Medicaid by over $800 billion, there is no question but that thousands of Americans will die,” Sanders said Thursday on CNN.

