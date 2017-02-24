Hillary Clinton Releases Democratic Video Message

"And I'll be right there with you every step of the way."

Hillary Clinton released a new video on Twitter Friday thanking the millions of Americans who voted for the former Democratic candidate in the 2016 presidential election and calling on her supporters to help elect Democratic candidates in the upcoming local and senate elections nationwide.

Clinton, who won the popular vote by the largest margin of victory for a candidate who did not win the election, also expressed her support for thousands of protests emerging throughout the United States after Trump’s controversial immigration executive orders, including the travel restrictions on seven Muslim-majority nations that sent shockwaves across the country before being blocked by a circuit court of appeals while awaiting a Supreme Court decision.

"Ideas we championed are now inspiring leaders and activists across our country; nearly 66 million votes are fueling grassroots energy and activism, and everywhere people are marching, protesting, speaking out and working for an America that’s hopeful, inclusive and big-hearted," Clinton said in the video. "Let resistance plus persistence equal progress for our party and our country."

The video message, delivered via the official Twitter account of the Democratic Party, followed weeks of reports that Clinton had been listening to suggestions from her closest campaign advisors about potentially running for office in New York. However, multiple aides for Clinton’s presidential campaign told International Business Times they had yet to see the typical level of organization prior to launching a run for office. Clinton has not addressed the topic. Instead, she focused her Friday message on the future leaders of the Democratic Party.

"Among those millions making their voices heard are future mayors, city and state officials, governors, members of congress, even future presidents," Clinton said. "We as Democrats must move forward with courage, confidence and optimism, and stay focused on the elections we must win this year and next."

She added: "And I’ll be right there with you every step of the way."

