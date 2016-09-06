Hillary Clinton Raises More Than Donald Trump From Oil Industry

WASHINGTON—Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has raised significantly more money than Donald Trump in the heart of the Republican fundraising territory—the oil and gas industry.

Individuals who work for oil and natural-gas companies donated $149,000 to Mr. Trump’s GOP campaign through July 30, the end of the most recent fundraising period, compared with $525,000 to Mrs. Clinton.

The industry’s executives and employees also have donated $470,000 to a fundraising account Mr. Trump established with the Republican National Committee, compared with $650,000 to a similar account Mrs. Clinton set up with the Democrats, according to new calculations provided to The Wall Street Journal by the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics.

Taken together, oil and gas donors have contributed roughly twice as much to support Mrs. Clinton’s campaign as Mr. Trump’s. Election rules bar corporations from giving directly to candidates, but donations from an industry’s employees can provide a reflection of where it stands.

At Exxon Mobil Corp., the world’s largest publicly traded oil company, employees have made 175 donations to Mrs. Clinton’s campaign, totaling roughly $18,000, while Mr. Trump’s campaign has received just one donation from an Exxon employee. At the American Petroleum Institute, the oil industry’s Washington lobbying group, no one has contributed to Mr. Trump. (These figures include donations of $200 or more.)

Mr. Trump’s supporters noted that Mr. Trump paid for much of his Republican primary campaign out of his own pocket, and they said that he is picking up the pace of his fundraising.

“He will raise as much from the oil and gas industry as he will any other business sector, if not more,” said Roy Bailey, chief executive of Giuliani Deason Capital Interests LLC, and Texas finance co-chairman for Mr. Trump’s campaign.

Still, Mr. Trump’s fundraising deficit among oil and gas donors is notable, because the industry has for decades been one of the GOP’s biggest backers. Since 1989, the industry has pumped $500 million into U.S. elections, with 60% of that going to the Republican Party and its candidates, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

In 2012, oil and gas executives donated $19.3 million through various accounts to help Republican candidate Mitt Romney, making the industry Mr. Romney’s sixth-largest money source.

So far in the 2016 election, oil and gas executives and employees have directed 90% of their $71 million in campaign donations to Republicans, though only a small amount of that is going to Mr. Trump.

In interviews with nearly a dozen energy-sector officials, many said privately they worry about some of Mr. Trump’s positions and are concerned that he might not understand their industry.

“I think most of us would agree that—nothing against either candidate—but we all wish there were better candidates,” said Scott Sheffield, CEO of Pioneer Natural Resources, at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in July.

Mr. Trump, for example, told a Colorado television station several weeks ago that “if a municipality or state wants to ban fracking, I can understand it,” referring to hydraulic fracturing. That position is anathema to energy-industry leaders.

One of Mr. Trump’s top energy advisers said that he had been confused. “Donald Trump did not understand that concept at the time, in my opinion,” said Harold Hamm, CEO of Continental Resources Inc., in an interview with the Journal.

Mr. Trump also has said he doesn’t support giving states more control over federal lands within their borders, a policy favored by the industry as a way to promote fossil-fuel development.

The Houston Chronicle, a newspaper often sensitive to industry interests, endorsed Mrs. Clinton in July. “These are unsettling times that require a steady hand: That’s not Donald Trump,” read the endorsement, the second time in 44 years the paper backed a Democrat for president.

Mr. Hamm, charged with raising money for Mr. Trump from energy executives, conceded that some would support Mrs. Clinton. “Some will give Democratic probably, which historically have done so,” Mr. Hamm said. But he promised that by the end of the campaign, “There’s going to be a lot of money put into this campaign from our oil and gas industry.”