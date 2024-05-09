Hillary Clinton on protests: Many young people “don't know very much at all about the history of the Middle East.”

I have had many conversations, as you have had, with a lot of young people over the last many months now. And you're right. They don't know very much at all about the history of the Middle East or, frankly, about history in many areas of the world, including in our own country. But with respect to the Middle East, they don't know that under the bringing together of the Israelis and the Palestinians by my husband, the then-Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, the then-head of the Palestinian Liberation Organization, then the Palestinian Authority, Yasser Arafat, an offer was made to the Palestinians for a state on 96 percent of the existing territory occupied by the Palestinians, with 4 percent of Israel to be given to reach 100 percent of the amount of territory that was hoped for. And this offer was made, and if Yasser Arafat had accepted it, there would have been a Palestinian state now for about 24 years.

