Hillary Clinton Is Perfectly Runway Ready In This Purple Jacket

Hillary Clinton’s post-election appearances have involved leather, a caftan and a new haircut ― the kind of statement-making looks you’d wear for your ex, to show you’re getting on just fine without him.

Clinton continued on a high style note for an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in New York City Tuesday night, abandoning the pantsuits of yesteryear for an on-trend belted, checkered purple jacket instead.

Hey, girl!

She was totally on-trend for the appearance, in which she both blasted President Donald Trump’s recent speech at the United Nations and was gifted a packet of “Clinton Victory Jokes” Colbert had planned to tell during a live election special in November 2016.

But don’t just take our word for it. Both the color purple and checkered/plaid garb have been mainstays on the Spring 2018 runways and on the streets outside of them.

Outside the Simone Rocha show at London Fashion Week on Sept. 16.

LeBron James closing Kith Sport's show at New York Fashion Week on Sept. 7.

During the Gabriela Hearst show at New York Fashion Week on Sept. 12.