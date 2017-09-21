Hillary Clinton opens up about Vladimir Putin and his apparent habit of ‘manspreading’

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton may think that Russia interfered in the 2016 election, but it's not the only way in which she thinks Russian President Vladimir Putin oversteps his bounds

The former secretary of state opened up about her relationship with Putin during an appearance on "Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on Tuesday, and detailed the leader’s apparent fondness for "manspreading."

"I’m a woman, which does seem to get him a bit agitated," Clinton said of their often-uncomfortable encounters.

See Clinton and Putin's body language together:

"Every time I met with him it would be … the whole deal,” she said, while rather dramatically -- and comically -- stretching out and throwing herself against the back of her chair.

It's one of the many issues she covers in her new book "What Happened."

“When I sat with Putin in meetings, he looked more like one of those guys on the subway who imperiously spreads their legs wide, encroaching on everyone else’s space, as if to say 'I take what I want' and 'I have so little respect for you that I'’m going to act as if I’m at home lounging in my bathrobe,'" the former first lady wrote in the book. "They call it ‘manspreading.' That was Putin."

"Our relationship has been sour for a long time," Clinton also noted in the book. "Putin doesn’t respect women and despises anyone who stands up to him, so I'm a double problem"

