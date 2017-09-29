Hillary Clinton meets 'adorable' little girl dressed in pantsuit at book signing

A little girl wore her own version of Hillary Clinton’s signature pantsuit to meet her role model at a book signing.

Ms Clinton appeared at an event showcasing It Takes A Village, the picture book adaptation of her 2006 book of the same name.

In a photo, the former US Secretary of State is seen smiling at her mini-me, named Grace, while signing picture books.

Ms Clinton has also been busy promoting her other recent book release, What Happened, which details her experiences as the Democratic Party's nominee for president in the 2016 election.

It is the highest selling nonfiction release in five years.

Ms Clinton shared the photo of her and Grace on Twitter, writing “Great to be back in Brooklyn sharing #ItTakesAVillage with readers of all ages!”

Great to be back in Brooklyn sharing #ItTakesAVillage with readers of all ages! https://t.co/ytalprhN5p — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 28, 2017

Grace is also pictured outside the event holding a blue heart sign that says “Keep Going” while wearing her pantsuit and pearls.

Many people on social media loved the photos and called Grace “adorable”.