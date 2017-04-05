Hillary Clinton May Not Return To Her Foundation

“There’s nothing wrong with the effort, but it’s not somewhere where I would put the political energy of my groups,” Hillary Clinton's ally David Brock said.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton may not return to the Clinton Foundation after her loss to President Donald Trump in the 2016 election, The Hill reported Wednesday, citing sources close to the Democrat.

During the run up to the presidential election last year, Clinton and the family-run foundation faced criticism over possible conflicts of interest. After her loss, the former first lady has been taking her time to decide what is next on her agenda. There has been a lot of speculation over whether she will choose to run for president again in 2020 or whether she will run for New York Mayor this year.

However, sources told the publication that Clinton is attempting to gauge how she can help the Democratic Party after the recent debacle.

“She’s taking a look at her life and wants to try some different things,” an aide, who is reported to have spoken with Clinton recently, told The Hill. “She’s not tying herself to something that’s always been an option. She wants to figure out what she wants to do.”

There is still a shadow of doubt over her association with the Clinton Foundation, which she joined after leaving the State Department in 2013, and left shortly before she announced her presidential campaign.

“I am thrilled to fully join this remarkable organization that [former President] Bill [Clinton] started a dozen years ago, and to call it my home for the work I will be doing,” she said at the Clinton Global Initiative in 2013. The former first lady continued to work on women and children related issues during her time with the foundation, which was underplayed in the controversies marring her campaign.

While the foundation is still referring calls to her office, The Hill’s sources maintain that she will not be taking on an active role in the foundation. However, this does not mean complete distance.

“Everyone knows they’ll have access to her whenever they need her,” a source told the publication. “This has really become President Clinton and Chelsea’s thing.”

