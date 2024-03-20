Hillary Clinton Flips Key MAGA Talking Point Against Donald Trump

Hillary Clinton ripped Donald Trump on X (formerly Twitter) by flipping a current GOP line of attack back on the former president.

Republicans — including the new Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) — have recently begun rhetorically asking voters if they believe they are better off now under President Joe Biden than they were four years ago, when Trump was still in the White House.

It’s an updated take on former President Ronald Reagan’s 1980 election question.

Both Lara Trump and Stefanik have received stark reminders of the chaos that engulfed the country amid then-President Donald Trump’s mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic.

And former Secretary of State Clinton, who has been a persistent and vocal critic of presumptive GOP nominee Trump since her shock loss to him in the 2016 election, chimed in with this response to the conservative talking point:

“Multiple indictments and half a billion dollars in civil liability later, pretty much the only person who can say they were better off four years ago is Donald Trump.”

