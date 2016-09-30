    Clinton taunts Trump over ‘latest Twitter meltdown’

    Colin Campbell
    Deputy Politics Editor

    Hillary Clinton repeatedly mocked Donald Trump on Friday for his early morning Twitter attacks against Alicia Machado, a former Miss Universe.

    “I mean, really, who gets up at 3 o’clock in the morning to engage in a Twitter attack against a former Miss Universe? I mean, hurled as many insults as he could. Really, why does he do things like that?” Clinton asked her supporters at a rally in Coral Springs, Fla.

    “His latest Twitter meltdown is unhinged, even for him,” the Democratic presidential nominee added. “It proves yet again that he is temperamentally unfit to be president and commander in chief.”

    In the wee hours of Friday morning, Trump attacked both the media and Machado, who was Miss Universe about 20 years ago when Trump purchased the pageant. Machado has accused Trump, who once held a press conference to discuss her weight loss, of privately calling her “fat,” “Miss Piggy” and “ugly.”

    Trump released a flurry of tweets a little after 5 a.m. on Friday, deriding Machado as “disgusting” and urging the public to review what he characterized as her “sex tape.”

    He also floated the theory that Clinton somehow helped Machado become a U.S. citizen so that she could cite the former beauty pageant winner at Monday’s debate. Clinton had argued that Trump’s body-shaming comments fit into a larger pattern of sexism.




    On Friday afternoon, Clinton quipped, “I have said it before and I’ll say it again: A man who can be provoked by a tweet should not be anywhere near the nuclear codes!”

    Machado, now a well-known actress in Latin America, responded to Trump on Instagram, where she criticized the GOP nominee’s “campaign of hate.”

    For his part, Trump had his own retort to critics of his early morning Twitter attack: