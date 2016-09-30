Clinton taunts Trump over ‘latest Twitter meltdown’

Hillary Clinton repeatedly mocked Donald Trump on Friday for his early morning Twitter attacks against Alicia Machado, a former Miss Universe.

“I mean, really, who gets up at 3 o’clock in the morning to engage in a Twitter attack against a former Miss Universe? I mean, hurled as many insults as he could. Really, why does he do things like that?” Clinton asked her supporters at a rally in Coral Springs, Fla.

“His latest Twitter meltdown is unhinged, even for him,” the Democratic presidential nominee added. “It proves yet again that he is temperamentally unfit to be president and commander in chief.”

In the wee hours of Friday morning, Trump attacked both the media and Machado, who was Miss Universe about 20 years ago when Trump purchased the pageant. Machado has accused Trump, who once held a press conference to discuss her weight loss, of privately calling her “fat,” “Miss Piggy” and “ugly.”

Trump released a flurry of tweets a little after 5 a.m. on Friday, deriding Machado as “disgusting” and urging the public to review what he characterized as her “sex tape.”

He also floated the theory that Clinton somehow helped Machado become a U.S. citizen so that she could cite the former beauty pageant winner at Monday’s debate. Clinton had argued that Trump’s body-shaming comments fit into a larger pattern of sexism.

Wow, Crooked Hillary was duped and used by my worst Miss U. Hillary floated her as an "angel" without checking her past, which is terrible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2016





Using Alicia M in the debate as a paragon of virtue just shows that Crooked Hillary suffers from BAD JUDGEMENT! Hillary was set up by a con. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2016





Did Crooked Hillary help disgusting (check out sex tape and past) Alicia M become a U.S. citizen so she could use her in the debate? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2016





On Friday afternoon, Clinton quipped, “I have said it before and I’ll say it again: A man who can be provoked by a tweet should not be anywhere near the nuclear codes!”

Machado, now a well-known actress in Latin America, responded to Trump on Instagram, where she criticized the GOP nominee’s “campaign of hate.”

For his part, Trump had his own retort to critics of his early morning Twitter attack:

For those few people knocking me for tweeting at three o'clock in the morning, at least you know I will be there, awake, to answer the call! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2016



