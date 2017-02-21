Hillary Clinton Demands President Condemn Jewish Threats

The former secretary of state and presidential candidate said "everyone must speak out" about rising anti-Semitism, starting with President Trump.

UPDATED 10:01 a.m. EST -- ​President Donald Trump condemned a recent spate of anti-Semitic incidents, including bomb threats targeting Jewish Community Centers throughout the U.S., while he was speaking at the National Museum of African American History in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.

"Work must still be done to root out hate, prejudice and evil," Trump said.

Original story:

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton condemned a string of anti-Semitic incidents and demanded President Donald Trump do the same when she took to Twitter Tuesday.

In her tweet, Clinton referenced a series of bomb threats that targeted Jewish Community Centers throughout the country Monday. Jewish Community Centers in 10 states were evacuated in response to the threatening telephone calls, continuing a trend. There have been at least 67 incidents at 56 Jewish Community Centers in 27 states and Canada since the new year, Marla Cohen of the Jewish Community Center Association told the Huffington Post. The FBI and Department of Justice have opened an investigation into the threats.

Clinton also condemned the desecration of cemeteries, which many have taken to be a reference to vandalism at a Jewish cemetery near St. Louis. More than 170 Jewish graves were toppled at a University City, Missouri, cemetery over the weekend.

Trump has yet to address the recent pattern of anti-Semitic incidents, the Anti-Defamation League pointed out on Twitter Monday.

The president faced criticism shortly after taking office for failing to mention the Jewish people in a statement commemorating Holocaust Remembrance Day. Last week, the president seemed to dodge a question about anti-Semitic incidents from a Hasidic reporter at a White House press conference.

During last year's presidential campaign, Trump tweeted, and later deleted, an image of Hillary Clinton's face in front a background of dollar bills with the phrase "Most Corrupt Candidate Ever!" printed inside a red star of David. Facing criticism that he had used anti-Semitic imagery and stereotypes to attack his opponent, he defended the star as a "sheriff's star."

First daughter Ivanka Trump said on Twitter that America needed to protect its houses of worship and religious centers shortly after the ADL's tweet on Monday.

Related Articles