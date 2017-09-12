Hillary Clinton Compares Trump Rallies To Cersei's Walk Of Shame

Hillary Clinton is calling “shame” on Donald Trump supporters.

In Clinton’s new memoir, What Happened, which came out Tuesday, the former presidential candidate describes her experience as the Democratic nominee in the 2016 election.

We’ve already heard about one notable section in her book, in which Clinton says Bernie Sanders did “lasting damage” to her campaign. But now, another passage is grabbing attention: Clinton comparing herself to Cersei Lannister.

Yeah, that Cersei.

In the section making headlines, Clinton claims that Trump supporters’ treatment of her leading up to the election was comparable to Cersei’s Walk of Atonement, aka the Walk of Shame, in Season 5 of “Game of Thrones.”

According to Newsweek, the paragraph reads:

Crowds at Trump rallies called for my imprisonment more times than I can count. They shouted, ‘Guilty! Guilty!’ like the religious zealots in “Game of Thrones” chanting ‘Shame! Shame!’ while Cersei Lannister walked back to the Red Keep.

In the scene from the HBO show, Cersei (Lena Headey) is forced to walk naked through the streets followed by a Septa chanting, “Shame,” as the crowd mocks and throws waste at her.

As Newsweek points out, actress Lena Headey talked to Entertainment Weekly about the moment:

It’s not hard when people are screaming at you and you look like shit and you’re being f**king humiliated to figure out how that would feel. There’s a part of you that’s f**king terrified. I can’t even imagine people wanting your blood. Cersei has done wrong, but she doesn’t really deserve this.

In an HBO video on the scene, “Song of Ice and Fire” author George R.R. Martin also explains there was a “deliberate political aspect” to the Walk of Atonement.

It’s powerful imagery and gives you insight into what Clinton was going through. However, she may want to rethink throwing her name in the ring with Cersei.

Yes, Cersei Lannister is a powerful character.

Rulers have come and gone on the show, but she has endured it all and is now sitting on the Iron Throne as the queen of Westeros. But, she’s not known for being diplomatic.

Maybe it’s not the most perfect comparison, but as Headey also told EW after the episode aired, “I don’t think anyone deserves that treatment.”