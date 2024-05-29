Hillary Clinton calls out Comey in new interview. Hear his response

TechCrunch

U.S. federal regulators have requested more information from Zoox, Amazon’s self-driving unit, as part of an investigation into rear-end crash risks posed by unexpected braking. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) opened a preliminary investigation into Zoox on May 10 after it received two reports of Zoox vehicles unexpectedly braking, leading to rear-end collisions with motorcyclists that resulted in minor injuries. Zoox has a permit from California’s Department of Motor Vehicles to test its vehicles without a safety driver in Foster City and in parts of San Francisco.