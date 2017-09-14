Hillary Clinton’s New Book Is The Real ‘Lean In’

Days before Hillary Clinton’s new book, What Happened, came out on Tuesday, HuffPost reporters and editors were talking about it, many with excitement, some with dread, others with apathy.

So several of us decided to form a pop-up book club. The conversation took place on Slack, an office messaging app, and was moderated by Samantha Storey, a senior enterprise editor. Reporters and other editors discussing the book included Emily Peck, Emma Gray, Rowaida Abdelaziz and Melissa Jeltsen.

We all read the book before discussing it informally. The transcript below was condensed and edited for clarity.

Samantha Storey: Who here wanted to read the book?

Rowaida Abdelaziz: I had no intention of reading the book. I don’t think I ever felt personally connected to her. I didn’t feel represented by her before the race, during, or now after. As a woman of color, I still feel a good amount of apathy since my experiences and identity are still very much lost and underrepresented.

Emma Gray: I think I was both excited to read it and dreading it. In part because I didn’t particularly want to relive the pain of the 2016 election. We are already living in the deeply painful aftermath every single day.

Melissa Jeltsen: Same, Emma. I hadn’t planned to read it. I guess I didn’t feel like she needed to explain “What Happened” ― and I knew it would be painful to relive.

Emily Peck: I read the book interested to see if she would finally open up and reveal some of herself.

Reliving The Election

Storey: I think of this book as a really long TV recap. I wanted to read it to go back and relive some of the moments, both good and bad.

Jeltsen:For me, the most interesting part of the book was learning how Hillary handled the intense pain of losing to a candidate like Trump. That’s the biggest punch in the face I can imagine. The country looks at you and Trump, and decides the racist, sexist, alleged sexual predator is a better fit. A rejection of insane proportions.

Peck: She really does share that pain too. That was striking coming from a woman who’s so often accused of being secretive/shut-down.

Gray: The introduction where she discusses the inauguration was one of the most interesting parts of the book to me. That aspect of the book felt incredibly raw and compelling. (And “raw” is not a word we are necessarily used to associating with Hillary Clinton.) I appreciated the way she could oscillate back and forth between being a suburban white lady watching HGTV and then jolt you back into realizing that she’s watching HGTV instead of being the president of the United States.

Did She Need To Write This?

Abdelaziz: But did she have to write the book? I guess I haven’t figured that part out yet.

Gray:It’s been frustrating to me the suggestion that she shouldn’t have written this book. If you are at the center of a historic, culture-shifting election, why wouldn’t we want and need to hear from you?

Jeltsen: I feel like she felt she owed it to the country she let down. So much of the book is how bad she feels for failing, for all of us. When she calls Obama to apologize, I cried.

Hillary’s Food Obsessions

Peck: She clearly loves food and there are tons of descriptions of snacks and meals in here that were delightful. What about her disturbing recitation of the number of calories in Pepperidge Farm Goldfish? “I have a weakness for Pepperidge Farm Goldfish crackers,” she writes, “and was delighted to find out that 55 goldfish were only 150 calories ― not bad!”

Jeltsen: I am very disturbed that she eats egg whites. I want to talk to her nutritionist. Has s/he not got the message that fat is good for you? She should not be depriving herself of the yolks.

Gray:I enjoyed her admission that chardonnay was a key coping mechanism.

Jeltsen: I really enjoyed her explanation of alternate nostril breathing.

Peck:She is in so many ways the most cliché white woman from Westchester County imaginable.

Gray:She really is! She loves “NCIS”! She’s both a cliché white suburban lady and one of the most brilliant women in the world.

All The Sexism

Jeltsen: I wanted to talk about her voice. Did you guys catch the part about when she goes to the voice coach?