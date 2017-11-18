Hillary Clinton: 'Very Credible' Sexual Assault Allegations Against Donald Trump Should Be Investigated

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton called for more investigation into sexual assault allegations brought against President Donald Trump, equating them with those leveled against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore.

“We have a man who’s accused of sexual assault sitting in the Oval Office, don’t we? The very credible accusations against him have not been taken seriously,” Clinton said during an interview with 77 WABC Radio’s Rita Cosby. “We can’t excuse the president from this debate.”

Later, Clinton added that Trump “has disgraced the office.”

During the interview, Clinton also praised the way Sen. Al Franken dealt with sexual misconduct allegations recently brought against him, saying his actions provide a model for men like Trump and Moore.

“Al’s very quick acceptance of responsibility and apology and his willingness to be investigated and to take the consequences is the kind of accountability I’m talking about,” she said. “I don’t hear that from Roy Moore or Donald Trump, do you?”

Clinton also addressed her husband’s checkered past — which includes a series of sexual assault allegations in the late 1990s, some of which Clinton publicly denied — after being pressed by Cosby, standing by the investigation into his actions.

“I think every situation has to be judged on its own merit,” she said. “You should give the people who make such allegations the benefit of the doubt, that’s what our system does, but then you have to investigate them, and that’s what happened in the late ’90s.”