Hill Fire scorches 1,300 acres in Santa Barbara County as firefighters work to slow spread

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

To get breaking news alerts, click here

A wildfire that burned through more than 1,300 acres of Santa Barbara County hillside and prompted an evacuation warning on Tuesday seems to have slowed down overnight.

Starting south of Foothill Road and Kirschenmann Road in Cayuma Valley, the Hill Fire quickly dashed across the hills between noon and 9 p.m. According to a post on X from the Los Padres National Forest, as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, the wildfire stopped spreading at around 1,383 acres.

According to a post on X from Cal Fire, the fire was 10% contained as of 7:14 a.m thanks to the work of fire crews from Santa Barbara County Fire and Cal Fire.

A fire burns southeast of New Cuyama and the intersection of Kirschenmenn Road and Foothill Road in Santa Barbara County on May 28, 2024. An evacuation warning was issued for nearby residents.

An evacuation warning is still in place for residents in the areas south of Foothill Road from Castro Canyon to Santa Barbara Canyon, Santa Barbara County Fire public information officer Scott Safechuck told The Tribune.

An update on the fire’s growth and the evacuation warning will be available later Wednesday afternoon, Safechuck said.

Firefighters respond to a wildfire southeast of New Cuyama and the intersection of Kirschenmenn Road and Foothill Road in Santa Barbara County on May 28, 2024. An evacuation warning was issued for nearby residents.