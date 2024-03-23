Hill Air Force Base conducting training exercise next week, noise expected

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — The United States Air Force will be conducting a training exercise in Utah next week, according to a press release.

The training will take place March 25 – 29. Officials said residents in Wendover and western Tooele County will notice an increase in aircraft and military personnel activity throughout the week.

The exercise reportedly includes “noises meant to simulate combat activity,” which may be heard in the region.

Most activity will be during daytime hours, officials said, but “times can shift based on a number of factors.”

This exercise has reportedly been planned for months and is not in response to any current events.

If you have any questions regarding noise, you may reach out to the Hill Air Force Base here.

No further information is available at this time.

