Need hiking trails for 2024 National Trails Day? McCormick's Creek reopens some after tornado

National Trails Day has arrived.

Indiana has some awesome hiking trails, but some of those were severely damaged by a tornado in 2023.

McCormick's Creek State Park survived the March 31 storm, but not without a tornado leaving its mark on the site, leaving a devastating scene at the campground and destroying multiple trails.

According to Indiana State Parks, there are over 700 miles of trails to explore in Indiana. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources wants you to know some trails have reopened at McCormick's Creek, including some new ones.

Trail access has increased from 3.6 miles to 7.1 miles since the fall of 2023. However, some trails and other park features remain closed.

Indiana state park reviews: Read the most absurd 1-star reviews of Indiana state parks in time for summer

Here's what you need to know:

When is 2024 National Trails Day?

National Trails Day is Saturday, June 1, 2024.

Does Indiana have hiking trails?

Yes, Indiana has more than 700 hiking trails, according to Indiana State Parks. Visit on.in.gov/trailfinder to find one near you.

Indiana State Parks have over 700 miles of trails for you to explore! Get out this weekend and enjoy the winding trails through some of Indiana's most beautiful places.

Find a trail near you at: https://t.co/cJmFvC3rnL pic.twitter.com/sryR37wQQe — IN State Parks (@INDNRstateparks) May 31, 2024

Are hiking trails open after McCormick's Creek State Park tornado?

Yes, several trails reopened to the public on May 24, 2024, according to Indiana State Parks.

What McCormick's Creek State Park hiking trails are open?

Here is a list of trails open at McCormick's Creek State Park:

Trail 1: Remains fully open.

Trail 2: Begins behind the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) Recreation Hall, heads into McCormick’s Cove Nature Preserve and ends between the family cabins or the beginning of Trail 1. The reopened portion includes the Quarry Loop. Guests should refrain from crossing barriers where the Quarry Loop meets Trail 7.

Trail 3: Provides access to McCormick’s Creek waterfall from the falls parking area and from Canyon Inn. A wooden trail structure has been repaired, which extends the trail by 0.8 miles.

Trail 4: Remains fully open.

Trail 8: Remains partially open from the pool to the nature center area.

Trail 9: Remains fully open.

Bridle Trail: Reopened for hiking only.

What McCormick's Creek State Park hiking trails are closed?

Here is a list of trails open at McCormick's Creek State Park:

Trail 5: Remains closed until crews can clear them and repair trail structures. Guests are asked to respect closure signs and refrain from using this trail until ready for safe use.

Trail 6: Remains closed until crews can clear them and repair trail structures. Guests are asked to respect closure signs and refrain from using this trail until ready for safe use.

Trail 7: Remains closed until crews can clear them and repair trail structures. Guests are asked to respect closure signs and refrain from using this trail until ready for safe use.

Trail 8: Remains partially closed beyond Pine Bluff Shelter where it leads to the campground.

Trail 10: Remains closed until crews can clear them and repair trail structures. Guests are asked to respect closure signs and refrain from using this trail until ready for safe use.

Is the Saddle Barn open at McCormick's Creek State Park?

No, the Saddle Barn is closed for the 2024 season for pasture restoration and barn maintenance, according to the website.

Is the Canyon Inn open at McCormick's Creek State Park?

Yes, McCormick's Creek State Park's website states Canyon Inn, cabins, most shelters and the nature center are open.

Is the McCormick's Creek State Park campground open?

No, the campground remains closed due to damage from the McCormick's Creek State Park tornado in 2023.

McCormick Creek State Park's tornado recovery progress

Chris Sims is a digital content producer at Midwest Connect Gannett. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: 2024 National Trails Day: McCormick's Creek open for hiking in Indiana