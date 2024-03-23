Hiking during Spring Break? These tips are key

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you have any travel plans coming up this spring break which include venturing into the great outdoors, emergency crews say there are a few safety tips to consider before you head out on your adventure.

Within the past week there have been a number of rescues around Multnomah Falls and Mount Hood.

Captain Jace Weber with Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue Station 64 said they get an increased number of calls during Spring Break.

“We need everyone to be ready and safe out there getting to where your destination is,” Weber said.

According to TVF&R, there are five things to look out for when it comes to your travel checklist.

Have a pre-trip inspection done on your vehicle to ensure everything is running smoothly. Remember to buckle up for safety, follow traffic rules, and pull to the right for sirens and lights.

Remember to pack your medications, identification, health insurance information, and important phone numbers.

Have an emergency roadside kit to keep in your vehicle.

“An emergency roadside kit for your car includes flares, emergency triangles things that will keep you safe and visible on the roads out there in case something does break down,” Weber said.

It should also include gloves, jumper cables, tire-changing equipment, towing rope, flashlights, batteries, a power bank, emergency blankets, a first-aid kit, extra water, rain gear and more.

Speaking of gear, it’s always important to wear a helmet when biking or a life jacket while in or on the water.

Additionally, in the event you may be in a new place not necessarily in the outdoors, it helps to know where your emergency exits are.

It’s also important to pay attention to the weather and make sure you have food and water — and do your research ahead of time.

