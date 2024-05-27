Hikers rescued from Watkins Glen State Park after landslide

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — A group of hikers were rescued from the Watkins Glen State Park Gorge Trail after a landslide on Saturday night.

According to the Watkins Glen Fire Department, emergency services were called to the Gorge Trail at 8:12 p.m. on May 25 for a report of three to four people trapped on the trail near Medical Marker 13. Authorities say that a recon crew confirmed that a landslide from the Lovers Lane Trail down to the Gorge Trail trapped the hikers.

First responders set up a staging area at Lily Pond and called other departments for assistance. Rescuers used a geocode system called “What3words” to locate the hikers, and two groups were sent from the east and the west to them.

Watkins Glen State Park Gorge Trail now open

Crews safely removed the hikers from the area and brought them to Lily Pond to be checked for injuries. None of the hikers nor any of the people who rescued them were injured.

Multiple groups physically checked the rest of the park’s trails after the rescue and did not find anyone else on the trails.

The Watkins Glen Fire Department, the Montour Falls Fire Department, the Odessa Fire Department, the Beaver Dams Fire Department, the Schuyler County Emergency Management Office, the New York State Park Police, and the Village of Watkins Glen Police Department were involved in the rescue.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.