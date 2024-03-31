Hikers preparing for a charity trip to rainforest

The group of 34 will set off on their trek on 20 April [Stars Appeal]

A group of hikers are preparing for a charity challenge through a tropical rainforest.

Raising funds for the Stars Appeal - Salisbury Hospital's Charity - the group of 34 people will set off on their walk to the lost city of Teyuna, Colombia, on 20 April.

The challenge will include walking around in 30 degree celsius heat for up to 12 hours a day and climbing 1,200 ancient stone steps.

In preparation for the trek, the group have been walking 10 to 12 miles every weekend.

Colin Ford took part in a previous trek to Petra, in Jordan, in 2022 [Stars Appeal]

Taking part in his second trek for the charity, Colin Ford, who has been diagnosed with cancer three times, said: "During my treatment I have had more than my fair share of opportunity to benefit from the many facilities funded by the Stars Appeal."

He added: "These include CT scanners, MRI scanners, specialist observation machines and equipment on the Pembroke Suite and Urology Department and the free wi-fi and tea and coffee stations on the wards.

"There’s no doubt the work of the charity made the care I’ve received even better."

Husband and wife, Dr Helena McKeown and Peter Ewing, are part of the trek team [Stars Appeal]

Local GP Dr Helena McKeown and her husband Peter Ewing, from Harnham, Wiltshire, will be taking part in their first trip after having "a lot to thank" the charity for.

Dr McKeown said: "I’ve had four children at Salisbury Hospital, as well as having emergency procedures and referrals where I’ve received fantastic care."

Mr McKeown also said without the hospital and their staff, she may have had to give up her job after a rare complication after breaking her finger 10 years ago left her unable to use her right hand.

“I have the hospital and their staff at the fracture clinic and occupational therapy to thank for getting my hand working again and enabling me to return to the job I love," she said.

All of the fundraisers have paid for their own trek costs and will stay in communal bunkhouses during the trip.

Together they hope to raise more than £50,000 for the charity.

