Hikers challenged to hit the trails, qualify for prizes

Fogs rolls through the forested bluffs of Indian Cave State Park, which lies in the Missouri River bluffs south of Brownville. (Courtesy of Nebraskaland Magazine, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission)

LINCOLN — Hikers, lace up your boots.

The state parks department is offering prizes for hikers who trek down 45 designated trails across Nebraska as part of a “Trail Trek” competition that begins Wednesday.

Participants must snap a picture of a Trail Trek sign on the designated trails, then submit the photograph online to YourParksAdventure.com.

The more trails trekked, the more chances to win prizes that will be awarded after the hiking program ends Oct. 31.

The prizes vary from outdoor gear and a two-night cabin stay at a Nebraska state park, to an annual subscription to Nebraskaland Magazine.

Hiking and spending time outdoors is not only good for your physical health, but also your mental well-being, according to Bob Hanover, parks division assistant administrator for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

“Trail Trek encourages people of all abilities to join us outdoors to explore trails, see new sights, and explore healthy ways to spend time together or get away from it all,” Hanover said. “Nebraska has many great trails to discover.”

Several of the designated trails are at state parks, but others are at city, county and federal parks or those maintained by the Papio Missouri River Natural Resources District.

The Trail Trek signs, which feature the mascot Kit the Raccoon, are typically within a half mile of the trailhead. About half of the trails are handicapped accessible.

For a listing of the participating trails, access the website YourParksAdventure.com.

Among the trails included in the Trail Trek challenge are:

Omaha — Heartland of America Park to N.P. Dodge Park (ADA accessible), including the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge.

Lincoln — Billy Wolff Trail, from Rickman’s Run/Holmes Lake Dog Park to downtown Lincoln (ADA accessible).

Chadron State Park — Cabin Trail.

Scottsbluff — Riverside Park, the Monument Valley Pathway along the North Platte River (ADA accessible).

Kearney — Archway Trail, accessible from the Great Platte River Road Archway Monument (ADA accessible).

Ord — Lower Loup Natural Resources District Arboretum Trail, starting at the NRD headquarters in Ord (ADA accessible).

