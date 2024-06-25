Hiker who went off waterfall in Tuolumne County still missing, rescuers say

Rescuers were still searching Tuesday for a missing hiker last seen falling down a waterfall near Pinecrest in Tuolumne County over the weekend.

The man, who was not identified in a Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office post, fell into the water above a waterfall near Cleo’s Bath on Sunday at about 10:15 a.m.

He was hiking with friends near the upper portion of Cleo’s Bath when he slipped on rocks and fell in rapid waters above a waterfall.

Since then, the Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue Team, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the U.S. Forest Service.

As of Tuesday morning, the search produced no results. The Sheriff’s Office release cited the strong currents as why rescuers could not access the area by foot. The conditions were labeled as “too dangerous” for rescuers to access by vehicle.

“The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind the public about the dangers of swift water and fast-flowing rivers,” reads the Sheriff’s Office release. “We urge everyone to use caution while enjoying our waterways.”