Hiker, two dogs rescued after getting stuck in Angeles National Forest
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department search and rescue teams rescued a hiker and their two dogs who got trapped in the Angeles National Forest on Sunday.
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department search and rescue teams rescued a hiker and their two dogs who got trapped in the Angeles National Forest on Sunday.
LeBron James joined Kobe Bryant as the only Lakers players to hit nine 3-pointers in a game multiple times in their careers.
Though the meeting came with 160 games still left on the schedule, the Angels were outscored 24-7 in their first two blowout losses of the season.
Juan Soto has hit .529 and has four RBIs in four games so far with the Yankees this season.
Caitlin. Angel. JuJu. Paige. Monday could be one of the most monumental moments in women’s basketball history — to the point where it's almost a shame the matchups are happening so early in the tournament.
Clark and Reese are two very different players. But they both play with passion, and they both want to grow the women's game. They don't have to be best friends to do that.
Van Lith is a different player in a different place than a year ago, and now she's in position to win a championship after watching LSU cut down the nets last season.
Which team can topple UConn in this year's men's Final Four? The better question is which team can keep up.
Longtime Tekken director Katsuhiro Harada posted on X this weekend asking what the deal is with all the Waffle House requests he keeps getting from fans of the game. The 24/7 breakfast chain has become notorious for customer fights.
Apple's antitrust battle with the DOJ could prove harmful to its future innovation.
Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice is being sought by Dallas police in connection with a multi-car accident that occurred in the city on Saturday evening.
YouGov survey finds Americans believe trucks are too large and need to be regulated. The survey applies a loose definition to the word 'truck,' though.
Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite is currently being sold at a discount, dropping the 16GB version down to $130 from its usual price of $150 for the ad-supported model. A version without lock screen ads is on sale for $20 off too.
A Dyson-rivaling hair dryer for just $30, a rare markdown on classic Levis and an Emeril-approved air fryer for $100-plus off await.
Meme stocks are back, and these Wall Street strategists have advice on how to evaluate volatile trades.
Amazon, Microsoft and Google — have relaxed their egress fees, which are a tax of sorts that the cloud companies charge customers to move their data to another vendor. It’s a way to keep existing customers in the fold, but it’s kind of a ham-handed way to do it, and doesn’t exactly foster goodwill. For example, there are limits to the kind of data you can move, and each requires you to contact the vendor and open a request to get your own data out of the cloud.
This gadget will change your view about going to the loo.
A vigorous debate has already begun about whether the US semiconductor sector will need a second wave of support from Washington in the years ahead—as well as what it might look like.
“Probably won’t hit me until after the Final Four is over, because I’m going to enjoy it tonight and we’ve got to figure out how to beat UConn.”
When 5% of new car sales are purely electric, it's a threshold that signals the start of mass adoption, after which technological preferences rapidly flip. These 31 countries are far, far past that point.
You can find success in these hot markets besides just investing in AI stocks.