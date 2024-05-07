Hiker spotted dehydrated dog’s ‘bright eyes’ in Arizona dirt. Now she needs a home

A dog rescued after a hiker spotted her “bright eyes” when she was tucked away in a “in a small cutout on the side of a mountain,” is now up for adoption, an Arizona humane society says.

Bright Eyes was treated to a spa day.

“As a part of her care, the sweet girl was also treated to a spa day with the shelter’s groomer to help get rid of the great amount of dust and dirt that had accumulated on her coat while surviving on the trail,” the nonprofit said.

A hiker noticed Bright Eyes on Lookout Mountain in Phoenix on April 24, Ruthie Jesus, field operations manager with the Arizona Humane Society, said in a Facebook video, McClatchy News previously reported.

A dog was rescued after a hiker spotted her tucked away in a “in a small cutout on the side of a mountain,” an Arizona humane society said.

When the dog wouldn’t budge, Jesus said the hiker called the humane society.

Jesus said when she and Tracey Miiller, the society’s field operations director, arrived, they found “this incredible dog who incidentally is literally the same color as the dirt.”

Bright Eyes blended in seemingly well with the Arizona dirt.

The pair managed to get the dog from the cutout and provided her much needed water from their water bottles.

As Bright Eyes was too weak to make the journey back down the mountain, Jesus said she and Miiller took turns carrying her like a baby.

Jesus said she and Miller took turns carrying the dog down the “teeny tiny rocky trail that was pretty slick.”

“She actually really just relaxed and seemed to enjoy being carried down the mountain,” Jesus said. “She was just an absolute angel.”

At the humane society’s hospital, staff provided Bright Eyes with “fluids, antibiotics and pain medication.”

Bright Eyes has been cleared to find her new home.

Now, nearly two weeks after arriving, Bright Eyes has been cleared to find her new home.

“At 2 years old, I’ve mastered the art of tail wagging and giving sloppy kisses,” her online adoption description reads. “Whether it’s a leisurely stroll in the park or a game of fetch, count me in! I’m always up for adventures and exploring new smells.”

She is up for adoption at the society’s Papago Park Campus in Phoenix.

Dehydrated dog blended in with the dirt — until Arizona hiker spots her ‘bright eyes’

Puppies needed homes after ‘heartbreaking discovery’ in dumpster. Then came good news

‘Precious’ puppy found malnourished and abandoned in porta-potty rescued by shelter