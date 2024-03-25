Hiker slips on wet rocks, plunges 20 feet at popular Sedona trail, Arizona officials say

A woman was hiking a slippery red rock formation when she fell 20 feet from a popular trail in Arizona, fire officials said.

Rescuers responded to the fallen hiker at about 11 a.m. Sunday, March 24, at Cathedral Rock Trail in Sedona, the local fire district said in a news release.

She was found with trauma to her head and other “upper extremity injuries,” fire officials said.

Because the sandstone was slippery and wet, rescuers said they had to use a rope system to lower her to an area where they could put her on a big-wheel stretcher and then take her to the trailhead.

The hiker was then airlifted to a trauma center, fire officials said.

What to know about Cathedral Rock

Sedona’s Cathedral Rock is “one of the most recognizable rock formations in the heart of Red Rock Country,” the Coconino National Forest said.

The hike up the towering red and orange sandstone rock includes a 1.2-mile out-and-back trek with an elevation gain of 741 feet, according to AllTrails.

Forest officials said the challenging trail becomes more of a climb until hikers reach the top, where there are “spectacular views.”

But the trail can become slippery and “treacherous” when it rains, fire officials said. If it’s cold, black ice can also form on the rocks.

Because of this, rescuers said hikers should always be prepared.

How to be prepared while hiking

If you’re planning to hike, the National Park Service says there are 10 essentials you should take:

Navigation: Pack a map, compass and a GPS system. Make sure you study your route beforehand and understand how to use the tools.

Sun protection: Sunglasses, sunscreen and a hat can help protect your skin and eyes from UV rays.

Insulation: A jacket, hat, gloves, raincoat and thermal underwear can help you be prepared for rapidly changing weather conditions.

Illumination: A flashlight, lantern and headlamp can create light if you get stuck in the dark — and don’t forget to pack extra batteries.

First-aid supplies: It’s a good idea to have a first-aid kit on hand while hiking. Check the expiration date on items before you pack them.

Fire: Matches and a lighter can help start fire to act as an emergency signal in times of need.

Repair kit and tools: Duct tape, a knife, screwdriver and scissors can be helpful if items break during your hike or you need assistance.

Nutrition: You should pack an extra day’s worth of food in case something goes wrong. Park officials recommend having “salty and easy to digest snacks.”

Hydration: You should drink water often and before you feel thirsty if you’re hiking in hot weather. Keeping your body hydrated is “of utmost importance,” park officials said.

Emergency shelter: Packing a tent, space blanket, tarp and bivy can help you be prepared if severe weather breaks out or your plan takes a turn.

