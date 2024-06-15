Hiker seriously injured in fall at Koko Head Crater Trail

STAR-ADVERTISER The tracks at Koko Head are seen, in January 2021, in East Oahu. A 40-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in serious, but stable, condition after she fell an estimated 10 feet while hiking the Koko Head Crater Trail in Hawaii Kai this morning.

A 40-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in serious, but stable, condition after she fell an estimated 10 feet while hiking the Koko Head Crater Trail in Hawaii Kai this morning.

The Honolulu Fire Department received the 911 call for the hiker in distress at 7 :04 a.m. today. Six units staffed with 17 personnel responded, with the first unit arriving 10 minutes later at 7 :14 a.m. and hiking up the trail by foot. The second unit secured a nearby landing zone.

HFD said that the woman fell and was injured while hiking, and was unable to descend the trail on her own. Rescuers arrived at the woman’s location at 7 :40 a.m., where they conducted a medical assessment and gave her basic life support.

The hiker was airlifted via HFD’s Air 1 helicopter to the landing zone, where her medical care was transferred to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services at 7 :50 a.m.

EMS “administered life-saving treatment ” to the woman and took her to an emergency room in “serious but stable condition, ” according to an EMS report.

