Hiker rescued from Weber Co. mountain amid rough weather

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — When storm clouds rolled into northern Utah on Saturday, a hiker became stranded on Lewis Peak, prompting a rescue that lasted until the early morning hours.

Weber County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue said the hiker became disoriented amid the bad weather, and couldn’t find his way off the 8,000-foot mountain overlooking North Ogden.

The search team was able to determine the hiker’s general area from a cell phone ping, and later a drone honed in on his exact location. Climb, horse and motorcycle crews responded.

A rescue crew member is seen on Lewis Peak on May 25. (credit: Weber County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue)

However, due to wet conditions and temperatures dropping into the evening, the Department of Public Safety’s helicopter was called to lift the man off the mountain.

At around 1 a.m. Sunday, the rescue was completed. Officials said that neither the hiker nor the rescuers were hurt.



