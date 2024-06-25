Hiker rescued after falling off cliff on Pacific Crest Trail in Southern Oregon

The Oregon Army National Guard rescued a woman in her mid-40s who fell off a cliff and into a rock chute while hiking the Pacific Crest Trail Sunday in Southern Oregon.

The hiker and her husband took a shortcut along the trail, and the woman slipped on shale rock, according to a news release from the Oregon Military Department. Due to the nature of the area, a technical rope team said they would not be able to reach her without risking a rock slide.

The hiker was rescued by an Oregon Army National Guard HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter. The Klamath County Sheriff's Office and the Oregon Department of Emergency Management also assisted with the rescue.

The hiker was flown to the Medford airport and transferred to emergency medical services. She was reported to have severely bruised legs and back issues.

Emma Logan is an outdoors journalism intern for the Statesman Journal.

