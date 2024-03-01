Hiker who never returned from trek is found dead at bottom of ridge, Arizona cops say

A 58-year-old woman who never returned from a solo hike was found dead at the bottom of a ridge in southern Arizona, deputies said.

Laura Kissinger of Yuma told someone she had plans to hike the Telegraph Pass trail at 6 a.m. Feb. 28, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

When no one heard from her by about 3:45 p.m., they reported Kissinger missing, deputies said.

Rescuers began searching the Telegraph Pass area and found her body at the bottom of a ridge about a quarter-mile from the trail, deputies said.

The area was remote and had steep terrain.

It appeared she had died from injuries related to a fall, deputies said.

“My heart is heavy tonight. It was such a pleasure to know Laura L. Kissinger and work with her. She was one of the kindest souls I have ever met,” Julia Willoughby-McDaniel wrote on Facebook.

Now deputies are reminding people to stay safe while hiking.

“Let somebody know where you’re going, and if you’re able to take a friend with you, and also of course have your phone with you in case you need to make an emergency phone call,” Sgt. Edgar Guirra told KYMA.

The Telegraph Trail is near the Arizona-Mexico border. It’s a 5.7-mile loop trek that includes an elevation gain of 1,417 feet, according to AllTrails.

The outdoor app said the trail takes just over three hours to complete and is a popular spot for hikers and mountain biking.

“Towards the top, there is a section of pavement where it gets steep. Once you reach the top, you’ll be rewarded with breathtaking views of Yuma and Welton,” AllTrails said.

