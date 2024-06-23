Hiker goes missing on Black Mountain trail: SDPD

Editor’s Note: The article has been updated to reflect Black Mountain is in northern San Diego County.

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who went missing while hiking at Black Mountain Sunday morning.

According to the San Diego Police Department, 50-year-old Diem Le Nguyen was reportedly on Nighthawk Trail, located in northern San Diego County, around 8 a.m. The address to the trailhead is 9711 Oviedo Way.

The woman was hiking with a group when she allegedly decided to continue ahead to finish the trail after the others decided to stop halfway up, police explained. At 9:30, the group told authorities Le Nguyen contacted them and said she was at the end of the trail.

The woman has not been seen since. Due to the extreme weather and difficulty of the trail, the police department said she is considered “missing at risk.” This comes as much of the region was under a heat advisory Sunday.

Le Nguyen is described as an Asian woman who stands around 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 105 pounds. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a black shirt with a pink heart on the front, black pants, a brown hat and sunglasses. She was also carrying a backpack.

Diem Le Nguyen

Anyone with information about her whereabouts or who may have seen her on the trail is encouraged to call 911, police said.

