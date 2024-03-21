Hiker bit by rabid raccoon at Delaware Water Gap Rec Area

Officials with the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area are offering tips for people and pets to stay safe in the woods after a hiker was bitten by a rabid raccoon last week.

The incident occurred last Thursday on the McDade Recreational Trail between the Bushkill Access and the Valley View Campground, said Kathleen Sandt, a spokesperson for the National Park Service. Testing later confirmed the raccoon was positive for rabies.

The hiker, whose name was not released by the NPS, was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. Sandt did not have any information on the victim's condition Thursday afternoon.

Rabies is a potentially fatal disease that can affect any mammals, including humans, and is most often transmitted through the bites of infected animals. It is unknown whether other animals in the park are affected at this time, Sandt said.

The disease can lead to animals "acting aggressively for no apparent reason," Sandt said. Such behaviors include not protecting their territory or food sources, acting confused or being unafraid of humans.

Visitors to the national park area are reminded to observe wildlife from a distance and not approach or touch sick or dead animals. Those with pets should make sure they are up to date on vaccinations and keep them on leashes throughout the park.

Hikers who encounter an animal that appears sick or dead should note the location and notify a park employee or call the 24-hour communications center at 570-426-2457. Anyone who may have been in contact with a wild animal, or was bitten or attacked, should call the number to report the incident.

