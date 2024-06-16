Hiker Airlifted From Trail After Suffering From Dehydration

A couple was airlifted from a California hiking trail after the girlfriend suffered from severe dehydration after hiking in soaring temperatures. The boyfriend says they ran out of water during their hike where temperatures could climb as high as 108 degrees. The air rescue unit guided the critically ill woman into the chopper as her boyfriend dabbed water on her face. Now, the National Weather Service is issuing a dire warning. Inside Edition's Jim Moret has more.

View comments