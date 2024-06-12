Hiker airlifted from Koko Head Crater Trail

Honolulu firefighters rescued an injured man from the Koko Head Crater Trail in Hawaii Kai early this afternoon.

The Honolulu Fire Department got the 911 call for the hiker in distress at 12:59 p.m. today, according to an HFD news release. Six units and 17 personnel responded, with the first unit arriving at the scene 10 minutes later, at 1:09 p.m. and going up the trail by foot. The additional units secured a nearby landing zone.

HFD said the hiker, reportedly a man in his 20s, was unable to continue hiking. The first unit made contact with the man at 1:25 p.m. and conducted a medical assessment. The man was then airlifted to the landing zone, where he denied medical assistance.

1 Comments

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the . An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our . Having trouble with comments? .