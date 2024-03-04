Hiker, 3 children rescued after getting trapped on Hawaii mountain ledge, rescuers say

A woman and three children were rescued after getting trapped on a mountain ledge, Hawaii rescuers say.

The group, a 41-year-old woman and three preteens, got lost hiking the Friendship Trail in Kaneohe on March 2, the Honolulu Fire Department said in a news release. They had been hiking for about four hours.

Using the location from a 911 cellphone call, rescuers flying overhead via helicopter spotted the group on a mountain ledge above Kapaa Quarry, the department said.

Given the hikers’ “precarious location,” a rescuer was lowered to get “them off the mountainside one-by-one,” according to the department.

Rescuers said they airlifted each of the hikers, who were not hurt, to a landing zone at a nearby parking lot.

Friendship Trail, a half-mile loop trail about 20 miles southeast of O‘ahu, is a “moderately challenging route” that takes about 21 minutes to finish, according to AllTrails.

What to do if you get lost while hiking

If you think you’re getting lost, experts say it’s best to stop where you are and not panic. You should go over how you got to that point and if you’re able to see any landmarks around.

“Do not move at all until you have a specific reason to take a step,” officials with the U.S. Forest Service said.

You should come up with a plan but stay put unless you are “very, very confident in the route.”

There are steps hikers can take to avoid getting lost and be better prepared for the unexpected:

Have more than enough food and water with you.

Take a compass that you know how to use, or have a GPS device on hand.

Don’t rely solely on your cellphone. It probably won’t work because of a lack of signal or a depleted battery.

Study the terrain and your route, and you should know how you’ll return.

Have the right clothing. Sturdy hiking boots and layers can help you be prepared for rapidly changing weather.

Pack a blanket, flashlight and matches.

Check with a local ranger for special warnings. They can tell you about “fires in the area, bear sightings, flooding, trail or road closures.”

